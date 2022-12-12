Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s -11.36% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the recent trade at $7.76 per share which meant it lost -$1.0 on the day or -11.36% during that session. The ALLO stock price is -140.72% off its 52-week high price of $18.68 and 17.14% above the 52-week low of $6.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Sporting -11.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the ALLO stock price touched $7.76 or saw a rise of 17.36%. Year-to-date, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -41.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.67.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.93%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.30% and -31.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.60%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10k for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $80k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 9.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.54% with a share float percentage of 103.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allogene Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 264 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TPG GP A, LLC with over 18.72 million shares worth more than $213.37 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, TPG GP A, LLC held 13.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.83 million and represent 5.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Smallcap World Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.48% shares in the company for having 5.0 million shares of worth $54.05 million while later fund manager owns 4.33 million shares of worth $49.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.01% of company’s outstanding stock.