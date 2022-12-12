Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) investors to reap big returns again

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.71M, closed the recent trade at $2.38 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 11.71% during that session. The ACER stock price is -58.4% off its 52-week high price of $3.77 and 53.36% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 162.90K shares.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) trade information

Sporting 11.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the ACER stock price touched $2.38 or saw a rise of 4.42%. Year-to-date, Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -6.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have changed 77.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 63710.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.89%, compared to 11.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.00% over the past 5 years.

ACER Dividends

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.10% with a share float percentage of 31.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acer Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 0.7 million shares worth more than $1.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 4.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.28 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.66 million and represent 1.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $0.66 million while later fund manager owns 57869.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.