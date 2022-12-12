A Detailed Analysis Of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $132.20M, closed the recent trade at $0.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -24.15% during that session. The WULF stock price is -3704.35% off its 52-week high price of $35.00 and 28.26% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 323.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Sporting -24.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the WULF stock price touched $0.92 or saw a rise of 25.2%. Year-to-date, TeraWulf Inc. shares have moved -91.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) have changed 49.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -443.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -443.48% from the levels at last check today.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.21% over the past 6 months, compared to -3.40% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $92.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.72% over the past 5 years.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 74.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.35% with a share float percentage of 36.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TeraWulf Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.43 million shares worth more than $2.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.82 million and represent 1.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 1.73 million shares of worth $2.08 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $0.64 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.