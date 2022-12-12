46.55 Gain Turns Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) has a beta value of 5.20 and has seen 30.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.71M, closed the recent trade at $5.09 per share which meant it gained $1.62 on the day or 46.55% during that session. The APVO stock price is -67.98% off its 52-week high price of $8.55 and 47.54% above the 52-week low of $2.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42190.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 34.65K shares.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

Sporting 46.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the APVO stock price touched $5.09 or saw a rise of 29.31%. Year-to-date, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -55.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) have changed 25.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 57000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 114.83%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.70% and -30.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.30% over the past 5 years.

APVO Dividends

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.01% with a share float percentage of 16.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $0.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.52 million and represent 2.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.57 million while later fund manager owns 78656.0 shares of worth $0.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.