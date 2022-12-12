-3.13% Fall Drives Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 3.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.66B, closed the last trade at $7.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -3.13% during that session. The LAZR stock price is -155.41% off its 52-week high price of $18.16 and 21.1% above the 52-week low of $5.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Sporting -3.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the LAZR stock price touched $7.11 or saw a rise of 15.36%. Year-to-date, Luminar Technologies Inc. shares have moved -57.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have changed 7.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 55.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -321.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.52% from current levels.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Luminar Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -94.74%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and -75.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.11 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $8.89 million and $12.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.50% for the current quarter and 34.90% for the next.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.10% with a share float percentage of 65.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luminar Technologies Inc. having a total of 326 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.81 million shares worth more than $111.54 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.02 million and represent 6.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 5.96 million shares of worth $35.37 million while later fund manager owns 5.4 million shares of worth $32.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.