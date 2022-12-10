Year-To-Date, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Price Has Decrease -14.67%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares were 7.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $58.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.40% or -$2.05. The 52-week high for the JD share is $79.24, that puts it down -35.87 from that peak though still a striking 43.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.17. The company’s market capitalization is $87.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.69 million shares over the past three months.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

JD.com Inc. (JD) registered a -3.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.40% in intraday trading to $58.32 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.55%, and it has moved by 37.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.86%. The short interest in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is 18.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $540.94, which implies an increase of 89.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $360.63 and $734.25 respectively. As a result, JD is trading at a discount of -1159.0% off the target high and -518.36% off the low.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JD.com Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JD.com Inc. (JD) shares have gone down -5.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.69% against -9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.00% this quarter and then jump 57.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.82 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.09 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.92 billion and $41.38 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.30% and then jump by 4.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.90%. While earnings are projected to return -107.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 31.65% per annum.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

JD.com Inc. insiders own 5.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.34%, with the float percentage being 22.65%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 900 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 30.53 million shares (or 2.26% of all shares), a total value of $1.96 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.27 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.62 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JD.com Inc. (JD) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 11.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $554.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.41 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $372.72 million.