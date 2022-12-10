Why V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s traded shares were 6.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.64% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the VFC share is $77.32, that puts it down -174.18 from that peak though still a striking 6.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.46. The company’s market capitalization is $11.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.35 million shares over the past three months.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) trade information

V.F. Corporation (VFC) registered a -1.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.64% in intraday trading to $28.20 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.11%, and it has moved by 4.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.91%. The short interest in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is 20.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that V.F. Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. V.F. Corporation (VFC) shares have gone down -40.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.96% against -6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.20% this quarter and then drop -40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.49 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.73 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.62 billion and $2.82 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.70% and then drop by -3.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.30%. While earnings are projected to return 242.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.75% per annum.

VFC Dividends

V.F. Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for V.F. Corporation is 2.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s Major holders

V.F. Corporation insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.50%, with the float percentage being 90.80%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,059 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 77.45 million shares (or 19.93% of all shares), a total value of $2.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of V.F. Corporation (VFC) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF owns about 17.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $488.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.01 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $338.77 million.