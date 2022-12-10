What Will Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Be Like After It Drops -19.97% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s traded shares were 6.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.08% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the EPD share is $28.65, that puts it down -19.97 from that peak though still a striking 14.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.42. The company’s market capitalization is $51.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.48 million shares over the past three months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. EPD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) registered a 0.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.08% in intraday trading to $23.88 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.90%, and it has moved by -2.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.28%. The short interest in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is 23.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.95 day(s) to cover.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) shares have gone down -13.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.62% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.80% this quarter and then jump 3.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.97 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.15 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.37 billion and $13.01 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.50% and then jump by 24.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.00%. While earnings are projected to return 21.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.60% per annum.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 30 and February 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 1.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. insiders own 32.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.17%, with the float percentage being 40.33%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,251 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 48.29 million shares (or 2.22% of all shares), a total value of $1.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.95 million shares, is of Marquard & Bahls Ag’s that is approximately 1.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $882.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 24.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $585.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.17 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $433.82 million.