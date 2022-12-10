What To Expect As QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Delivers An -10.62% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s traded shares were 6.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $119.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.22% or -$2.7. The 52-week high for the QCOM share is $193.58, that puts it down -62.6 from that peak though still a striking 14.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $101.93. The company’s market capitalization is $134.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.33 million shares over the past three months.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. QCOM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.14.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) registered a -2.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.22% in intraday trading to $119.05 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.26%, and it has moved by 7.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.68%. The short interest in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is 13.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that QUALCOMM Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares have gone down -10.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.52% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.10% this quarter and then jump 6.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.38 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.07 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.40%. While earnings are projected to return 45.10% in 2022, the next five years will return -7.47% per annum.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for QUALCOMM Incorporated is 3.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

QUALCOMM Incorporated insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.17%, with the float percentage being 74.27%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,030 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 106.94 million shares (or 9.52% of all shares), a total value of $13.66 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 32.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.21 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.79 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $3.17 billion.