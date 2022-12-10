We Just Learned Something New! After TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ)’s 25.02% Gain This Week

During the last session, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s traded shares were 5.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -26.37% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the RNAZ share is $3.13, that puts it down -479.63 from that peak though still a striking 31.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $6.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.84 million shares over the past three months.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RNAZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) registered a -26.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -26.37% in intraday trading to $0.54 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.02%, and it has moved by 10.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.16%. The short interest in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is 37760.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 91.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, RNAZ is trading at a discount of -1011.11% off the target high and -1011.11% off the low.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TransCode Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) shares have gone down -67.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -65.43% against 11.40.

While earnings are projected to return -194.00% in 2022.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 32.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.08%, with the float percentage being 23.95%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.29 million shares (or 9.93% of all shares), a total value of $1.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.32 million shares, is of Worth Venture Partners, Llc’s that is approximately 2.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 54110.0, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $68178.0.