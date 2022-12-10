We Just Learned Something New! After Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO)’s 9.07% Gain This Week

During the last session, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s traded shares were 2.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.70% or -$2.09. The 52-week high for the ASO share is $57.57, that puts it down -5.73 from that peak though still a striking 53.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.10. The company’s market capitalization is $4.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 million shares over the past three months.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ASO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.6.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) registered a -3.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.70% in intraday trading to $54.45 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.07%, and it has moved by 30.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.95%. The short interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is 11.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.42, which implies an increase of 19.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, ASO is trading at a discount of -46.92% off the target high and -6.52% off the low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) shares have gone up 48.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.61% against -2.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.60% this quarter and then drop -2.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.55 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.85 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.30%. While earnings are projected to return 110.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.00% per annum.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 08 and December 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is 0.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. insiders own 2.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.16%, with the float percentage being 108.59%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 410 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.58 million shares (or 17.03% of all shares), a total value of $482.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.76 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 16.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $453.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $261.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.83 million, or about 4.81% of the stock, which is worth about $165.17 million.