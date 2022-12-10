We Just Learned Something New About Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) This Week With Its 33.03% Gain

During the last session, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s traded shares were 1.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.66% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GRIL share is $1.19, that puts it down -33.71 from that peak though still a striking 66.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $23.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 278.74K shares over the past three months.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) registered a 1.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.66% in intraday trading to $0.89 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.03%, and it has moved by 145.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.61%. The short interest in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) is 62330.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 70.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, GRIL is trading at a discount of -237.08% off the target high and -237.08% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.20%. While earnings are projected to return 62.70% in 2022.

GRIL Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Muscle Maker Inc. insiders own 10.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.44%, with the float percentage being 22.79%. Altium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.8 million shares (or 6.25% of all shares), a total value of $0.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 84646.0, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $32588.0.