We Just Learned Something New About MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) This Week With Its -0.09% Loss

During the last session, MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s traded shares were 2.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. The 52-week high for the MGI share is $10.96, that puts it down -0.27 from that peak though still a striking 36.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.93. The company’s market capitalization is $1.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 941.17K shares over the past three months.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MGI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.09%, and it has moved by 3.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.15%. The short interest in MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) is 6.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.69 day(s) to cover.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MoneyGram International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) shares have gone up 12.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.53% against -10.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $330.15 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $331.5 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $329.8 million and $324.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then jump by 2.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.30%. While earnings are projected to return -316.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.50% per annum.

MGI Dividends

MoneyGram International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s Major holders

MoneyGram International Inc. insiders own 7.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.51%, with the float percentage being 100.05%. Sand Grove Capital Management Llp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 252 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.97 million shares (or 7.23% of all shares), a total value of $69.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.31 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $63.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $24.0 million.