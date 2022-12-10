Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Inclined 23.45% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s traded shares were 6.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.73% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the UAA share is $24.60, that puts it down -158.13 from that peak though still a striking 33.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.38. The company’s market capitalization is $3.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.69 million shares over the past three months.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. UAA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) registered a -0.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.73% in intraday trading to $9.53 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.02%, and it has moved by 23.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.09%. The short interest in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is 20.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.50, which implies an increase of 9.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, UAA is trading at a discount of -109.86% off the target high and 16.05% off the low.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.55 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.64 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.60%. While earnings are projected to return -116.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.38% per annum.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Under Armour Inc. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.39%, with the float percentage being 85.64%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 552 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.39 million shares (or 8.69% of all shares), a total value of $136.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.02 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $133.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 5.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.24 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $43.67 million.