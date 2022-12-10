Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV)

During the last session, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s traded shares were 2.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.17% or -$1.05. The 52-week high for the NOV share is $24.25, that puts it down -25.91 from that peak though still a striking 35.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.46. The company’s market capitalization is $7.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.38 million shares over the past three months.

NOV Inc. (NOV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NOV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

NOV Inc. (NOV) registered a -5.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.17% in intraday trading to $19.26 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.59%, and it has moved by -14.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.46%. The short interest in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is 13.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.55, which implies an increase of 24.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, NOV is trading at a discount of -55.76% off the target high and -3.84% off the low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NOV Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NOV Inc. (NOV) shares have gone down -3.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 189.80% against 14.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 385.70% this quarter and then jump 230.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.9 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.8 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.37 billion and $1.47 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.30% and then jump by 22.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.80%. While earnings are projected to return 91.20% in 2022.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NOV Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

NOV Inc. insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.97%, with the float percentage being 100.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 483 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 38.58 million shares (or 9.82% of all shares), a total value of $652.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.85 million shares, is of Pzena Investment Management Llc’s that is approximately 9.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $623.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NOV Inc. (NOV) shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that First Eagle Global Fund owns about 25.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $479.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.57 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $195.7 million.