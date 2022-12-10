The Time To Buy The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Is Now

During the last session, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s traded shares were 2.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.48% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the CG share is $56.64, that puts it down -91.68 from that peak though still a striking 16.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.59. The company’s market capitalization is $10.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.16 million shares over the past three months.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.06.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) trade information

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) registered a 1.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.48% in intraday trading to $29.55 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.37%, and it has moved by 13.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.21%. The short interest in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) is 12.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.87, which implies an increase of 27.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $59.00 respectively. As a result, CG is trading at a discount of -99.66% off the target high and 1.86% off the low.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Carlyle Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) shares have gone down -17.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.77% against 14.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.20% this quarter and then drop -49.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.07 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 230.70%. While earnings are projected to return 744.50% in 2022, the next five years will return -5.61% per annum.

CG Dividends

The Carlyle Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Carlyle Group Inc. is 1.23, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s Major holders

The Carlyle Group Inc. insiders own 33.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.62%, with the float percentage being 81.23%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 638 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 22.76 million shares (or 6.30% of all shares), a total value of $720.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.29 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 6.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $705.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $236.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.75 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $174.48 million.