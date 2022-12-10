The Time Is Right To Purchase Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST)

During the last session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.63% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the VIST share is $14.84, that puts it down -24.18 from that peak though still a striking 58.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 675.22K shares over the past three months.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. VIST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.75.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) registered a -3.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.63% in intraday trading to $11.95 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.45%, and it has moved by -8.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 114.16%. The short interest in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) is 3.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.79 day(s) to cover.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares have gone up 37.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 475.93% against 17.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.40% this quarter and then jump 350.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.80% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 455.60% in 2022.

VIST Dividends

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. insiders own 3.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.31%, with the float percentage being 27.39%. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.37 million shares (or 3.91% of all shares), a total value of $24.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.03 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 2.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares are USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd and Voya International Small Cap Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 76648.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 75094.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.66 million.