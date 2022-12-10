The Future Belongs To Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.71% or -$0.72. The 52-week high for the RXRX share is $20.21, that puts it down -134.45 from that peak though still a striking 42.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. RXRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) registered a -7.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.71% in intraday trading to $8.62 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.41%, and it has moved by -15.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.25%. The short interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 15.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.17, which implies an increase of 52.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, RXRX is trading at a discount of -387.24% off the target high and -4.41% off the low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares have gone up 33.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.38% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -35.70% this quarter and then jump 23.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 377.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.97 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.15 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.53 million and $2.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 175.10% and then jump by 1,090.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -177.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 7.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.36%, with the float percentage being 89.32%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.61 million shares (or 13.19% of all shares), a total value of $175.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.45 million shares, is of MIC Capital Management UK LLP’s that is approximately 5.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $68.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 3.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.16 million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $19.35 million.