The Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) Stock Jumped 14.37% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.45% or $1.1. The 52-week high for the ATHM share is $40.89, that puts it down -24.1 from that peak though still a striking 37.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.49. The company’s market capitalization is $4.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 610.91K shares over the past three months.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) trade information

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) registered a 3.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.45% in intraday trading to $32.95 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.61%, and it has moved by 14.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.52%. The short interest in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is 1.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.94 day(s) to cover.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Autohome Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Autohome Inc. (ATHM) shares have gone down -5.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.09% against -6.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.30% this quarter and then jump 35.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $251.79 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $268.1 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.20%. While earnings are projected to return -39.50% in 2022, the next five years will return -5.15% per annum.

ATHM Dividends

Autohome Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Autohome Inc. is 0.53, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s Major holders

Autohome Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.63%, with the float percentage being 53.63%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 349 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.49 million shares (or 7.56% of all shares), a total value of $373.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.88 million shares, is of Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd’s that is approximately 4.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $169.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Autohome Inc. (ATHM) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 3.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $147.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.59 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $101.83 million.