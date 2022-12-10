The $25.35 Is The Price At Which Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s traded shares were 2.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.67% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the PEAK share is $36.85, that puts it down -45.36 from that peak though still a striking 15.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.41. The company’s market capitalization is $13.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.45 million shares over the past three months.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. PEAK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) registered a -0.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.67% in intraday trading to $25.35 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.17%, and it has moved by 6.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.75%. The short interest in Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) is 8.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Healthpeak Properties Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) shares have gone down -1.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.07% against 5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $517.59 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $524.89 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $481.46 million and $483.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.50% and then jump by 8.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.50%. While earnings are projected to return -20.10% in 2022.

PEAK Dividends

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.73 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s Major holders

Healthpeak Properties Inc. insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.82%, with the float percentage being 97.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 923 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 87.61 million shares (or 16.24% of all shares), a total value of $2.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.43 million shares, is of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s that is approximately 10.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.49 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 24.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $683.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.88 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $411.45 million.