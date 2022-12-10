The $11.51 Value Of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s traded shares were 2.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.43% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the RLJ share is $15.45, that puts it down -34.23 from that peak though still a striking 14.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.84. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) trade information

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) registered a -0.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.43% in intraday trading to $11.51 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.40%, and it has moved by 4.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.87%. The short interest in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is 9.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.81 day(s) to cover.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RLJ Lodging Trust has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) shares have gone down -9.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 647.37% against 5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 108.50% this quarter and then jump 123.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $313.68 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $307.14 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.40%. While earnings are projected to return 22.90% in 2022.

RLJ Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for RLJ Lodging Trust is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s Major holders

RLJ Lodging Trust insiders own 2.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.66%, with the float percentage being 98.92%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 310 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 24.42 million shares (or 15.00% of all shares), a total value of $269.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.78 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $207.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 7.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.93 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $54.37 million.