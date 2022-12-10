Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM)

During the last session, SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s traded shares were 2.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.01% or -$0.71. The 52-week high for the SM share is $54.97, that puts it down -58.55 from that peak though still a striking 27.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.23. The company’s market capitalization is $4.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.70 million shares over the past three months.

SM Energy Company (SM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SM has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.9.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) trade information

SM Energy Company (SM) registered a -2.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.01% in intraday trading to $34.67 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.67%, and it has moved by -19.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.92%. The short interest in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is 4.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.25, which implies an increase of 36.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, SM is trading at a discount of -101.9% off the target high and -18.26% off the low.

SM Energy Company (SM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SM Energy Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SM Energy Company (SM) shares have gone down -31.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 301.62% against 22.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 156.80% this quarter and then jump 54.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $770 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $739.02 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $760.24 million and $854.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.30% and then drop by -13.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.20%. While earnings are projected to return 104.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 80.00% per annum.

SM Dividends

SM Energy Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SM Energy Company is 0.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.87 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s Major holders

SM Energy Company insiders own 1.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.40%, with the float percentage being 93.96%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 422 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 19.61 million shares (or 16.00% of all shares), a total value of $670.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 12.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $509.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SM Energy Company (SM) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $336.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.59 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $122.58 million.