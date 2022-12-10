Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI)

During the last session, Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s traded shares were 5.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 36.00% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the AHI share is $6.89, that puts it down -1200.0 from that peak though still a striking 33.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $13.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 127.85K shares over the past three months.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) registered a 36.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 36.00% in intraday trading to $0.53 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.45%, and it has moved by 32.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.37%. The short interest in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) is 3280.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

AHI Dividends

Advanced Human Imaging Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

Advanced Human Imaging Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.25%, with the float percentage being 0.25%. Stonex Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 32940.0 shares (or 0.14% of all shares), a total value of $19105.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8700.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5046.0.