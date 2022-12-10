One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR)

During the last session, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s traded shares were 2.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.05% or $0.82. The 52-week high for the SPR share is $53.31, that puts it down -92.32 from that peak though still a striking 23.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.39 million shares over the past three months.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SPR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) registered a 3.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.05% in intraday trading to $27.72 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.17%, and it has moved by 3.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.99%. The short interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is 6.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) shares have gone down -7.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.55% against -0.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.60% this quarter and then jump 73.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.33 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.4 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.80%. While earnings are projected to return 38.00% in 2022.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.90%, with the float percentage being 86.73%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 384 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.29 million shares (or 9.79% of all shares), a total value of $301.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.34 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 6.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $185.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.75 million, or about 2.61% of the stock, which is worth about $90.21 million.