One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB)

During the last session, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)’s traded shares were 2.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $136.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.41% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the KMB share is $145.79, that puts it down -7.04 from that peak though still a striking 20.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $108.74. The company’s market capitalization is $45.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) trade information

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) registered a -0.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.41% in intraday trading to $136.20 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.25%, and it has moved by 9.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.44%. The short interest in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) is 6.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.73 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kimberly-Clark Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) shares have gone up 6.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.39% against -7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.40% this quarter and then jump 1.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.96 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.03 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.96 billion and $4.9 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.10% and then jump by 2.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.20%. While earnings are projected to return -22.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.60% per annum.

KMB Dividends

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 24 and January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is 4.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)’s Major holders

Kimberly-Clark Corporation insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.78%, with the float percentage being 76.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,026 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.64 million shares (or 8.48% of all shares), a total value of $3.87 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.26 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.82 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.34 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.46 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $1.01 billion.