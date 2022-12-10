Now Is The Time To Buy EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

During the last session, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s traded shares were 5.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.06% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the EQT share is $51.97, that puts it down -45.7 from that peak though still a striking 46.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.20. The company’s market capitalization is $13.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.63 million shares over the past three months.

EQT Corporation (EQT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EQT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.82.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

EQT Corporation (EQT) registered a -0.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.06% in intraday trading to $35.67 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.67%, and it has moved by -12.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.24%. The short interest in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is 28.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.75, which implies an increase of 41.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $83.00 respectively. As a result, EQT is trading at a discount of -132.69% off the target high and -12.14% off the low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EQT Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EQT Corporation (EQT) shares have gone down -25.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 348.91% against 22.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 343.90% this quarter and then jump 384.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.25 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.61 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.41 billion and $2.5 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 59.30% and then jump by 44.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.90%. While earnings are projected to return 3.60% in 2022.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for EQT Corporation is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.68 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

EQT Corporation insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.58%, with the float percentage being 99.06%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 734 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 61.36 million shares (or 16.61% of all shares), a total value of $2.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.75 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.09 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EQT Corporation (EQT) shares are American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 12.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $512.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.8 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $337.2 million.