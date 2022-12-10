Now Is A Good Time To Buy Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND)

During the last session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s traded shares were 3.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.13% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the SAND share is $9.18, that puts it down -74.86 from that peak though still a striking 14.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.97 million shares over the past three months.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) registered a -1.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.13% in intraday trading to $5.25 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.49%, and it has moved by 2.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.22%. The short interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is 4.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares have gone down -23.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.29% against -5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $45 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.37%. While earnings are projected to return 116.70% in 2022.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. insiders own 3.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.04%, with the float percentage being 62.51%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 283 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 28.74 million shares (or 9.64% of all shares), a total value of $150.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.89 million shares, is of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $41.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 14.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.74 million, or about 3.94% of the stock, which is worth about $61.63 million.