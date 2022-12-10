Now Is A Good Time To Buy OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN)

During the last session, OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $7.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 391.72K shares over the past three months.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.05%, and it has moved by -32.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.11%. The short interest in OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.54 day(s) to cover.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OpGen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OpGen Inc. (OPGN) shares have gone down -79.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.14% against 3.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.20% this quarter and then jump 74.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.7 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.24 million and $1.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.90% and then jump by 19.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 70.90%. While earnings are projected to return 31.00% in 2022.

OPGN Dividends

OpGen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

OpGen Inc. insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.52%, with the float percentage being 6.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.34 million shares (or 2.50% of all shares), a total value of $0.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.69 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OpGen Inc. (OPGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.