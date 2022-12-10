Now Is A Good Time To Buy Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR)

During the last session, Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s traded shares were 10.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.48% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the AMCR share is $13.60, that puts it down -9.94 from that peak though still a striking 15.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.42. The company’s market capitalization is $18.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.69 million shares over the past three months.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

Amcor plc (AMCR) registered a -0.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.48% in intraday trading to $12.37 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.04%, and it has moved by 12.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.01%. The short interest in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is 37.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.97 day(s) to cover.

Amcor plc (AMCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amcor plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amcor plc (AMCR) shares have gone down -3.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.70% against 10.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.54 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.58 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.80%. While earnings are projected to return -12.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.69% per annum.

AMCR Dividends

Amcor plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Amcor plc is 0.49, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s Major holders

Amcor plc insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.61%, with the float percentage being 48.73%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 830 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 121.27 million shares (or 8.14% of all shares), a total value of $1.51 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 115.52 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.44 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amcor plc (AMCR) shares are Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard 500 Index Fund owns about 33.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $413.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.89 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $256.33 million.