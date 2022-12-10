Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Fall -34.85% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s traded shares were 5.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.74% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the JWN share is $29.59, that puts it down -69.86 from that peak though still a striking 7.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.69 million shares over the past three months.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. JWN has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) registered a -0.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.74% in intraday trading to $17.42 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.76%, and it has moved by -8.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.24%. The short interest in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is 22.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.87 day(s) to cover.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nordstrom Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) shares have gone down -34.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 118.18% against -15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -64.10% this quarter and then jump 19.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.46 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.49 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 125.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.39% per annum.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nordstrom Inc. is 0.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.36 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

Nordstrom Inc. insiders own 39.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.04%, with the float percentage being 100.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 495 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.33 million shares (or 6.49% of all shares), a total value of $218.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.69 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $204.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.27 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $54.71 million.