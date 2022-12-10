Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Has Been Rising 68.66% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s traded shares were 5.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $106.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.86% or -$2.02. The 52-week high for the MPC share is $127.62, that puts it down -19.46 from that peak though still a striking 43.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.96. The company’s market capitalization is $50.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.01 million shares over the past three months.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) trade information

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) registered a -1.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.86% in intraday trading to $106.83 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.64%, and it has moved by -7.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.66%. The short interest in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is 12.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.1 day(s) to cover.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marathon Petroleum Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) shares have gone down -1.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 940.82% against 32.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 341.50% this quarter and then jump 127.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.78 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.41 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.61 billion and $38.38 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.10% and then drop by -10.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.80%. While earnings are projected to return 111.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.00% per annum.

MPC Dividends

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 3.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s Major holders

Marathon Petroleum Corporation insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.39%, with the float percentage being 79.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,664 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 45.9 million shares (or 9.79% of all shares), a total value of $4.9 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.6 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 14.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.59 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.55 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $1.55 billion.