Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Received An -37.05% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s traded shares were 1.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.97% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the LSPD share is $49.19, that puts it down -229.69 from that peak though still a striking 6.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.93. The company’s market capitalization is $3.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) registered a -1.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.97% in intraday trading to $14.92 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.46%, and it has moved by 5.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.42%. The short interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) is 6.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.22 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares have gone down -37.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.32% against 14.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $191.19 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $188.42 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $152.68 million and $146.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.20% and then jump by 28.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.20%. While earnings are projected to return -72.50% in 2022.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. insiders own 10.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.35%, with the float percentage being 64.84%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 24.29 million shares (or 16.15% of all shares), a total value of $362.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.47 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 4.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $96.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares are Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Artisan International Small-Mid Fund owns about 1.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $25.82 million.