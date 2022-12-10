Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) On Friday – Down -1.65% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s traded shares were 12.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.02% or -$0.64. The 52-week high for the LESL share is $24.40, that puts it down -101.65 from that peak though still a striking -1.65% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.30. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.55 million shares over the past three months.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) registered a -5.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.02% in intraday trading to $12.10 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.64%, and it has moved by -13.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.68%. The short interest in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is 31.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.97 day(s) to cover.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Leslie’s Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares have gone down -31.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.68% against -7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.20% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $470.73 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $197.4 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $408.93 million and $165.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.10% and then jump by 19.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 28.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.70% per annum.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Leslie’s Inc. insiders own 3.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 115.76%, with the float percentage being 120.47%. Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 324 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.12 million shares (or 9.90% of all shares), a total value of $275.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.45 million shares, is of Champlain Investment Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 7.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $219.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 10.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $159.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.16 million, or about 5.55% of the stock, which is worth about $154.24 million.