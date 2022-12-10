Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s traded shares were 2.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $88.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.04% or -$0.93. The 52-week high for the LEN share is $117.54, that puts it down -32.81 from that peak though still a striking 29.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $62.54. The company’s market capitalization is $25.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.38 million shares over the past three months.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. LEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.99.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) trade information

Lennar Corporation (LEN) registered a -1.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.04% in intraday trading to $88.50 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.23%, and it has moved by 12.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.40%. The short interest in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is 11.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $95.00, which implies an increase of 6.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $72.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, LEN is trading at a discount of -29.94% off the target high and 18.64% off the low.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lennar Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lennar Corporation (LEN) shares have gone up 18.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.07% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.60% this quarter and then jump 50.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.12 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.5 billion by the end of Feb 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.40%. While earnings are projected to return 81.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.70% per annum.

LEN Dividends

Lennar Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 13 and December 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lennar Corporation is 1.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s Major holders

Lennar Corporation insiders own 2.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.30%, with the float percentage being 97.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,028 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.19 million shares (or 11.06% of all shares), a total value of $1.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.63 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.53 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lennar Corporation (LEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $502.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.06 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $427.52 million.