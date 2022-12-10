Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Fall -85.25% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.66% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the LFLY share is $11.58, that puts it down -1186.67 from that peak though still a striking 34.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $33.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 576.85K shares over the past three months.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. LFLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) trade information

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) registered a 19.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.66% in intraday trading to $0.90 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.92%, and it has moved by 16.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.03%. The short interest in Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) is 0.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Leafly Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) shares have gone down -85.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 156.25% against 2.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.79 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.2 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -210.10% in 2022.

LFLY Dividends

Leafly Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)’s Major holders

Leafly Holdings Inc. insiders own 29.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.55%, with the float percentage being 26.35%. Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.2 million shares (or 3.01% of all shares), a total value of $5.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of Linden Advisors LP’s that is approximately 1.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 0.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $0.31 million.