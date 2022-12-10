Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Has Gained 12.29% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s traded shares were 2.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $72.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.52% or -$1.12. The 52-week high for the K share is $77.17, that puts it down -6.68 from that peak though still a striking 17.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.54. The company’s market capitalization is $24.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.31 million shares over the past three months.

Kellogg Company (K) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. K has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.98.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) trade information

Kellogg Company (K) registered a -1.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.52% in intraday trading to $72.34 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.02%, and it has moved by 1.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.62%. The short interest in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is 11.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.1 day(s) to cover.

Kellogg Company (K) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kellogg Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kellogg Company (K) shares have gone up 3.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.72% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.10% this quarter and then jump 4.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.78 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.54 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.62 billion and $3.42 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.30% and then jump by 3.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.00%. While earnings are projected to return 16.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.64% per annum.

K Dividends

Kellogg Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kellogg Company is 2.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Major holders

Kellogg Company insiders own 7.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.49%, with the float percentage being 93.11%. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,235 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 56.53 million shares (or 16.62% of all shares), a total value of $3.94 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.12 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kellogg Company (K) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $531.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.83 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $416.16 million.