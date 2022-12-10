Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR): Is It Possible To Be Down -9.33% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s traded shares were 3.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the JNPR share is $38.14, that puts it down -17.79 from that peak though still a striking 22.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.18. The company’s market capitalization is $10.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.54 million shares over the past three months.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.22% in intraday trading to $32.38 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.46%, and it has moved by 11.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.10%. The short interest in Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) is 7.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.22 day(s) to cover.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Juniper Networks Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) shares have gone up 12.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.49% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then jump 29.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.48 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.29 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.3 billion and $1.16 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.50% and then jump by 11.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.00%. While earnings are projected to return -0.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.95% per annum.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Juniper Networks Inc. is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

Juniper Networks Inc. insiders own 1.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.17%, with the float percentage being 95.48%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 799 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 40.73 million shares (or 12.63% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.1 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 27.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $730.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.53 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $271.52 million.