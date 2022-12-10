Is The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)’s traded shares were 5.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $150.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.26% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the PG share is $165.35, that puts it down -9.56 from that peak though still a striking 19.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $122.18. The company’s market capitalization is $354.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.65 million shares over the past three months.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) trade information

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) registered a -0.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.26% in intraday trading to $150.92 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.21%, and it has moved by 10.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.57%. The short interest in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is 12.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $150.22, which implies a decrease of -0.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $122.00 and $170.00 respectively. As a result, PG is trading at a discount of -12.64% off the target high and 19.16% off the low.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Procter & Gamble Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) shares have gone up 6.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.34% against -6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.80% this quarter and then jump 1.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.58 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.88 billion by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.50%. While earnings are projected to return 5.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.79% per annum.

PG Dividends

The Procter & Gamble Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Procter & Gamble Company is 3.65, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)’s Major holders

The Procter & Gamble Company insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.25%, with the float percentage being 66.33%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,008 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 222.37 million shares (or 9.32% of all shares), a total value of $31.98 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 161.38 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.21 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 70.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.16 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 53.11 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $7.64 billion.