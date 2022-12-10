Is MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)’s traded shares were 2.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.31% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the MTG share is $16.84, that puts it down -28.84 from that peak though still a striking 12.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.38. The company’s market capitalization is $3.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.15 million shares over the past three months.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) trade information

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) registered a -0.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.31% in intraday trading to $13.07 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.80%, and it has moved by -1.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.74%. The short interest in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) is 28.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.44, which implies an increase of 20.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.50 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, MTG is trading at a discount of -37.72% off the target high and -10.94% off the low.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MGIC Investment Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) shares have gone up 0.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.74% against 3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.00% this quarter and then drop -14.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $298.87 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $298.35 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $299.61 million and $294.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.20% and then jump by 1.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.60%. While earnings are projected to return 43.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.05% per annum.

MTG Dividends

MGIC Investment Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MGIC Investment Corporation is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.06 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)’s Major holders

MGIC Investment Corporation insiders own 1.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.04%, with the float percentage being 103.70%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 474 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 35.84 million shares (or 11.81% of all shares), a total value of $451.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.15 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $342.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.85 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $113.47 million.