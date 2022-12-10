Is F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)’s traded shares were 2.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.76% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the FNB share is $14.71, that puts it down -12.63 from that peak though still a striking 19.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.48. The company’s market capitalization is $4.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.56 million shares over the past three months.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FNB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) trade information

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) registered a -0.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.76% in intraday trading to $13.06 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.98%, and it has moved by -6.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.56%. The short interest in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) is 10.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.43, which implies an increase of 15.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, FNB is trading at a discount of -22.51% off the target high and 0.46% off the low.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that F.N.B. Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) shares have gone up 17.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.68% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.70% this quarter and then jump 58.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $399.15 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $404.9 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $302.26 million and $298.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.10% and then jump by 35.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.40%. While earnings are projected to return 44.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

FNB Dividends

F.N.B. Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 17 and January 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for F.N.B. Corporation is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.68 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)’s Major holders

F.N.B. Corporation insiders own 1.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.76%, with the float percentage being 78.55%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 490 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 40.26 million shares (or 11.48% of all shares), a total value of $437.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $394.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 17.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $194.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.39 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $112.84 million.