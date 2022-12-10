Is Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s traded shares were 2.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $94.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.56% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the EXPE share is $217.72, that puts it down -131.37 from that peak though still a striking 9.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $85.02. The company’s market capitalization is $15.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.55 million shares over the past three months.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. EXPE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.02.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) trade information

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) registered a 0.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.56% in intraday trading to $94.10 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.25%, and it has moved by 5.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.57%. The short interest in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is 6.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $129.50, which implies an increase of 27.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $190.00 respectively. As a result, EXPE is trading at a discount of -101.91% off the target high and 9.67% off the low.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Expedia Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) shares have gone down -18.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 352.12% against -9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.90% this quarter and then jump 56.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.59 billion as predicted by 26 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 26 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.71 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.96 billion and $2.28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.30% and then jump by 19.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.40%. While earnings are projected to return 90.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.80% per annum.

EXPE Dividends

Expedia Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s Major holders

Expedia Group Inc. insiders own 0.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.80%, with the float percentage being 98.26%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,055 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.63 million shares (or 10.94% of all shares), a total value of $1.58 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.54 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.28 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $423.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.49 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $330.85 million.