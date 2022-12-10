Is Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) Still A Buy After sinking -3.17% Last Week?

During the last session, Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)’s traded shares were 2.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.55% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the ATSG share is $34.54, that puts it down -26.89 from that peak though still a striking 14.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.32. The company’s market capitalization is $1.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 375.95K shares over the past three months.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ATSG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) trade information

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $27.22 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.17%, and it has moved by -2.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.23%. The short interest in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) is 2.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.00, which implies an increase of 24.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, ATSG is trading at a discount of -46.95% off the target high and -2.87% off the low.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Air Transport Services Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) shares have gone down -8.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.16% against 9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.70% this quarter and then jump 13.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $521.37 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $542.14 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.10%. While earnings are projected to return 618.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.50% per annum.

ATSG Dividends

Air Transport Services Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)’s Major holders

Air Transport Services Group Inc. insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.23%, with the float percentage being 102.13%. Amazon.com, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14.43 million shares (or 19.40% of all shares), a total value of $347.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.9 million shares, is of River Road Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $227.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.82 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $52.41 million.