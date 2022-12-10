Investing In Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s traded shares were 9.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.60% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the MU share is $98.45, that puts it down -79.42 from that peak though still a striking 11.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.45. The company’s market capitalization is $60.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.59 million shares over the past three months.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MU has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 39 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) registered a -0.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.60% in intraday trading to $54.87 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.35%, and it has moved by -1.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.39%. The short interest in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is 30.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.92, which implies an increase of 18.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, MU is trading at a discount of -82.25% off the target high and 17.99% off the low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -98.10% this quarter and then drop -106.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -38.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.25 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.17 billion by the end of Feb 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.90%. While earnings are projected to return 50.70% in 2022.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Micron Technology Inc. is 0.46, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Micron Technology Inc. insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.46%, with the float percentage being 83.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,854 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 91.44 million shares (or 8.41% of all shares), a total value of $5.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 84.81 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.69 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 32.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.82 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.72 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $1.37 billion.