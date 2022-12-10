How PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 14.73% YTD?

During the last session, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s traded shares were 3.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $101.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.27% or -$2.35. The 52-week high for the PCAR share is $107.18, that puts it down -5.85 from that peak though still a striking 23.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $77.00. The company’s market capitalization is $35.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.01 million shares over the past three months.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. PCAR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.16.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) trade information

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) registered a -2.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.27% in intraday trading to $101.26 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.28%, and it has moved by 1.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.26%. The short interest in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is 3.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $98.33, which implies a decrease of -2.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90.00 and $107.00 respectively. As a result, PCAR is trading at a discount of -5.67% off the target high and 11.12% off the low.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PACCAR Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) shares have gone up 18.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.20% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.90% this quarter and then jump 18.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.06 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.41 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.3 billion and $5.91 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.10% and then jump by 8.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.10%. While earnings are projected to return 42.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.83% per annum.

PCAR Dividends

PACCAR Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 23 and January 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PACCAR Inc is 1.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s Major holders

PACCAR Inc insiders own 1.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.28%, with the float percentage being 67.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,022 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 37.24 million shares (or 10.71% of all shares), a total value of $3.07 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PACCAR Inc (PCAR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $758.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.69 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $633.48 million.