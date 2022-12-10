Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF)’s -28.32% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s traded shares were 2.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. The 52-week high for the HLF share is $45.80, that puts it down -261.2 from that peak though still a striking 5.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.04. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. HLF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -28.32%, and it has moved by -19.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.04%. The short interest in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is 6.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.50, which implies an increase of 55.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, HLF is trading at a discount of -144.48% off the target high and -105.05% off the low.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) shares have gone down -41.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.62% against -21.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.30%. While earnings are projected to return 49.10% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.50% per annum.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. insiders own 1.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.72%, with the float percentage being 95.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 312 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.01 million shares (or 11.14% of all shares), a total value of $245.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.85 million shares, is of Route One Investment Company, L.P.’s that is approximately 10.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $221.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.46 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $50.34 million.