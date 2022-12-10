Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s traded shares were 2.98 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.24% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the GRCL share is $7.59, that puts it down -202.39 from that peak though still a striking 33.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.68. The company’s market capitalization is $177.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28060.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 44.70K shares over the past three months.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. GRCL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) trade information

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) registered a -12.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.24% in intraday trading to $2.51 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.94%, and it has moved by -25.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.88%. The short interest in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.43, which implies an increase of 81.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, GRCL is trading at a discount of -736.65% off the target high and -139.04% off the low.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) shares have gone down -23.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.15% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.70% this quarter and then jump 53.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -64.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20k as predicted by 4 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -64.70% in 2022.

GRCL Dividends

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s Major holders

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. insiders own 7.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.57%, with the float percentage being 51.64%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.9 million shares (or 14.63% of all shares), a total value of $54.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.88 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 11.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $43.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) shares are Emerging Markets Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Emerging Markets Growth Fund owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.68 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $2.4 million.