Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Are Up 38.71%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s traded shares were 5.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.91% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the FLEX share is $22.25, that puts it down -0.04 from that peak though still a striking 38.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.63. The company’s market capitalization is $10.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.12 million shares over the past three months.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) registered a 0.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.91% in intraday trading to $22.24 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.21%, and it has moved by 16.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.15%. The short interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is 9.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.14, which implies an increase of 7.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, FLEX is trading at a discount of -39.39% off the target high and 1.08% off the low.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Flex Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) shares have gone up 35.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.33% against 5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.90% this quarter and then drop -5.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.13 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.64 billion by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.10%. While earnings are projected to return 60.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.85% per annum.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 24 and January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Flex Ltd. insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.47%, with the float percentage being 102.05%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 525 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 53.92 million shares (or 11.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.6 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 6.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $613.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund owns about 18.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $400.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.9 million, or about 3.51% of the stock, which is worth about $353.69 million.