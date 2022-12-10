Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) Is Down -18.45% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.99% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the ESTE share is $22.25, that puts it down -80.45 from that peak though still a striking 23.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.41. The company’s market capitalization is $1.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) trade information

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) registered a -1.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.99% in intraday trading to $12.33 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.83%, and it has moved by -18.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.02%. The short interest in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is 13.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.43, which implies an increase of 55.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, ESTE is trading at a discount of -200.08% off the target high and -29.76% off the low.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Earthstone Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) shares have gone down -40.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 324.80% against 22.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 320.00% this quarter and then jump 234.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 298.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $442.8 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $493.93 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $91.6 million and $144.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 383.40% and then jump by 243.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.50%. While earnings are projected to return 256.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.00% per annum.

ESTE Dividends

Earthstone Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s Major holders

Earthstone Energy Inc. insiders own 7.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.52%, with the float percentage being 87.47%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 236 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.38 million shares (or 21.59% of all shares), a total value of $319.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.45 million shares, is of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board’s that is approximately 3.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $47.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 3.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $17.45 million.