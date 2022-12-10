During The Past Six Months, Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) Shares Took An -35.95% Drop. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s traded shares were 1.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -21.55% or -$0.92. The 52-week high for the CURV share is $13.75, that puts it down -310.45 from that peak though still a striking -9.55% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.67. The company’s market capitalization is $338.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 169.03K shares over the past three months.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CURV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) trade information

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) registered a -21.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -21.55% in intraday trading to $3.35 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.45%, and it has moved by -20.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.30%. The short interest in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) is 1.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.39, which implies an increase of 37.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, CURV is trading at a discount of -108.96% off the target high and -4.48% off the low.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Torrid Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) shares have gone down -35.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.64% against -15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -56.00% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $297.08 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $310.06 million by the end of Jan 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $306.24 million and $313.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.00% and then drop by -1.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.60%. While earnings are projected to return -222.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.30% per annum.

CURV Dividends

Torrid Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s Major holders

Torrid Holdings Inc. insiders own 10.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.39%, with the float percentage being 95.11%. Sycamore Partners Management, L.P is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 82.35 million shares (or 79.47% of all shares), a total value of $355.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.93 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) shares are Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.37 million, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $1.55 million.