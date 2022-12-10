Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) After A -1.85% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s traded shares were 3.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $75.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.22% or -$0.94. The 52-week high for the MCHP share is $90.00, that puts it down -18.61 from that peak though still a striking 28.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.33. The company’s market capitalization is $42.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.06 million shares over the past three months.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MCHP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) trade information

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) registered a -1.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.22% in intraday trading to $75.88 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.85%, and it has moved by 14.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.41%. The short interest in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is 11.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.96, which implies an increase of 7.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62.00 and $125.00 respectively. As a result, MCHP is trading at a discount of -64.73% off the target high and 18.29% off the low.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Microchip Technology Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) shares have gone up 18.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.85% against 25.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.60% this quarter and then jump 20.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.06 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.09 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.30%. While earnings are projected to return 75.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.60% per annum.

MCHP Dividends

Microchip Technology Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Microchip Technology Incorporated is 1.31, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.73 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s Major holders

Microchip Technology Incorporated insiders own 2.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.05%, with the float percentage being 98.08%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,344 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 65.11 million shares (or 11.78% of all shares), a total value of $3.78 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.57 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 19.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.22 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.33 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $948.36 million.